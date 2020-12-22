Grains mostly higher and livestock mixed

Wheat for Mar. gained 5.75 cents at 6.17 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 3.50 cents at 4.4350 a bushel, Mar. oats was off 1 cent at $3.3675 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans rose 4 cents at $12.4725 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was off .28 cent at $1.1032 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell .72 cent at $1.3990 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs was up .10 cent at $.6602 a pound.