 

Japan captain Iwabuchi joins Villa in Women's Super League

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 12/21/2020 7:28 AM

BIRMINGHAM, England -- Japan captain Mana Iwabuchi has signed for Women's Super League team Aston Villa.

The 2011 World Cup winner is joining in January from INAC Kobe Leonessa in her homeland for her second stint playing in Europe.

 

The 27-year-old forward was in Germany between 2012 and 2017 at Hoffenheim and then Bayern Munich.

'Not only will she bring a wealth of experience to the squad, but she will also add a different dimension to our attacking play,' Villa manager Gemma Davies said Monday. 'She is a very technical player that thrives in tight spaces and we cannot wait to see her continue to develop at Aston Villa.'

The central England team is next-from-last in the WSL.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 