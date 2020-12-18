No. 6 Arizona stays unbeaten with 62-59 win over Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. -- On the ropes for three quarters, No. 6 Arizona made just enough big plays in the final period to hold off upset-minded Colorado 62-59 on Friday night.

Aari McDonald overcame poor shooting in the first half with 8-for-8 sniping from the line in the fourth quarter and finished with 24 points, and teammate Sam Thomas had a key steal with 21 seconds left.

'I loved our poise in the second half,' McDonald said. 'Too bad we didn't start that way. They had us on our heels and shut us down in the first half. But I think we wanted it more.'

The Wildcats (5-0, 4-0 Pac-12) shot just 34% and trailed by as many as 12 points late in the third quarter before opening the final period with a 13-2 run and taking a 55-53 lead.

Colorado (3-4, 1-3) missed its first 13 shots of the final quarter and made only 3 of 10 free throws in that period. Peanut Tuitele's layup was the Buffaloes' first field goal of the period, coming with 1:10 remaining and giving the Buffs their final lead at 56-55.

McDonald made six straight free throws in the final 1:01 to seal the win. The victory avenged the then-No. 11 Wildcats' 50-38 loss to CU in the last meeting on Feb. 23.

Leading 58-56 with under a minute remaining, Thomas stole a pass under the Colorado basket. Moments later, McDonald's two free throws pushed the lead to four points.

'We knew we needed a stop,' Thomas said. 'I was just trying to protect the basket at all cost.

'I'm not going to lie. I lost my player and didn't know where she went. I saw her out of the corner of my eye and she was coming my way, so I just stepped into the passing lane and got my hand in there.'

Wildcats coach Adia Barnes said Thomas 'is one of our best defenders. She always does that. She finds a way.'

Barnes said Colorado 'really punched us in the face. We showed heart.'

McDonald scored just three points in the first half on 1-of-7 shooting as Colorado built a 27-20 halftime edge.

Colorado used a 14-2 run in the third quarter to open up a double-digit lead.

McDonald, a 5-foot-6 guard, also had eight rebounds, and Cate Reese added 10 points.

Jaylyn Sherrod, Frida Formann and Mya Hollingshed had 11 points apiece to lead Colorado.

UP NEXT

Arizona: Travels to Salt Lake City to take on Utah on Sunday.

Colorado: Hosts Arizona State on Sunday.

