WHO: Vaccine program gets access to nearly 2 billion doses

GENEVA -- The head of the World Health Organization said Friday that the U.N. health agency's program to help get COVID-19 vaccines to all countries in need, whether rich or poor, has gained access to nearly 2 billion doses of several 'promising' vaccine candidates.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the agreements mean that some 190 countries and economies taking part in the COVAX initiative will have access to vaccines 'during the first half of next year.'

'This is fantastic news and a milestone in global health,' Tedros, an Ethiopian who goes by his first name, said at a media briefing also attended by COVAX and pharmaceutical industry leaders.

WHO and its partners in COVAX, the Gavi vaccine alliance and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, were 'working non-stop to start vaccination early next year,' he said, stressing that vaccines would not replace but complement techniques already proven to help stem the spread of the virus.

'This is a time for taking comfort that the end of the pandemic is in sight, but taking care that we do not let down our guard.' Tedros said.

The vaccine dose arrangements include pharmaceutical makers British-Swedish AstraZeneca, U.S.-based Johnson & Johnson and the Serum Institute of India, though talks with others are ongoing. It does not include Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, which have begun or are nearing rollout of vaccination campaigns.

'We are certainly in discussions with Pfizer and Moderna. We're hoping to be able to reach agreements with them. But we were not ready this morning,' said Dr. Richard Hatchett, the head of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. 'I would say: 'Watch that space.''

Hatchett acknowledged that U.S. regulatory proceedings, the need to maintain the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines at sub-zero temperatures and cost issues were 'all issues that are being talked about' with the two companies.

Dr. Seth Berkley, the head of the Gavi alliance, alluded to recent media reports - which includes one by The Associated Press - that pointed to growing concerns that funding and support were lacking for COVAX and that less-developed nations could be left behind.

'We still need more doses and yes, we still need more money," Berkley said, "but we have a clear pathway to securing the initial 2 billion doses.'