Grains and livestock mixed
Updated 12/18/2020 4:14 PM
Wheat for Mar. lost .5 cent at 6.0875 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 5 cents at 4.3750 a bushel, Mar. oats was up 1 cent at $3.3775 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans advanced 18.75 cents at $12.20 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle rose 1.12 cents at $1.1047 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was off .52 cent at $1.4045 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs gained .30 cent at $.6590 a pound.
