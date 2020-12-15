 

Myon Burrell, Black man sentenced to life in prison as a teenager, walks out of Minnesota prison after nearly 2 decades

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 12/15/2020 7:56 PM

BAYPORT, Minn. -- Myon Burrell, Black man sentenced to life in prison as a teenager, walks out of Minnesota prison after nearly 2 decades.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 