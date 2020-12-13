 

Former Liverpool defender Henchoz fired by Swiss club Xamax

 
NEUCHATEL, Switzerland -- Former Liverpool defender StÃ©phane Henchoz was fired as coach by Swiss club NeuchÃ¢tel Xamax on Sunday.

The club said seven straight losses in the Swiss second tier 'forced the directors to take a measure as radical as it is painful.'

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Xamax was expected to challenge for promotion but is ninth in the 10-team division.

Henchoz saved the club from relegation in 2019 but could not repeat the feat last season when he returned after a brief spell at Sion.

He started his playing career with Xamax, and left for Hamburger SV in Germany before spending a decade in England, including five years at Liverpool.

Xamax said former Young Boys coach Martin Rueda will take charge of the team for the three games left before a mid-season break.

