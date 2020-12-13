Schalke winless run continues after late goal, Uth concussed

Augsburg's Rani Khedira, left, and Schalke's Omar Mascarell battle for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and FC Schalke 04 in the WWK-Arena, Augsburg, Germany, Sunday Dec. 13, 2020. (Stefan Puchner/dpa via AP) Associated Press

AUGSBURG, Germany -- Schalke's bid to end its lengthy winless streak in the Bundesliga was thwarted when 10-man Augsburg salvaged a 2-2 draw with a late goal Sunday in a game marred by a concussion for Schalke forward Mark Uth.

Marco Richter leveled the score for Augsburg in added time with a header off Michael Gregoritsch's cross. That meant Schalke reached 27 games in the league without a win, nearing the all-time German record of 31 set by Tasmania Berlin in the 1965-66 season.

A Champions League club as recently as 2018-19, Schalke remains last in the Bundesliga after conceding 33 goals in its first 11 games.

Much of the game was played in a somber atmosphere after Uth suffered an apparently serious injury while challenging for a high ball with Augsburg's Felix Uduokhai. Medical staff attended to him for around eight minutes on the field before he was taken off motionless on a stretcher.

Schalke wrote on Twitter that Uth had been hospitalized with a concussion and that 'we hope that he can go home tomorrow.' Later in the first half, his teammate Nassim Boujellab had his head bandaged after a clash of heads with Uduokhai, but was able to continue playing.

Augsburg took the lead when former Schalke player Daniel Caligiuri hit a free kick that went in off Schalke's Suat Serdar for an own-goal. Benito Raman seized on a poor back pass to level the score for Schalke in the 51st.

Soon after, Augsburg's chances took a hit when Florian Niederlechner was sent off after a second yellow card when he backed into Salif SanÃ© in a challenge for an aerial ball and the Schalke player went down clutching his face. Serdar redeemed himself after the own-goal with a cross for Boujellab to score Schalke's second in the 61st.

Elsewhere in the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund parted company with Lucien Favre following a 5-1 loss to Stuttgart on Saturday. Bayer Leverkusen hosts Hoffenheim later Sunday and can overtake Bayern Munich for the top spot.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports