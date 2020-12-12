 

COVID-19 concerns prompt Indianapolis library restrictions

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 12/12/2020 10:57 AM

INDIANAPOLIS -- In a few days you'll still be able to go to the public library in Indianapolis but you won't be able browse the shelves for a book.

Starting on Dec. 21, the Indianapolis Library branches will restrict in-person services to curbside pickup and limited computer use. But in the hopes of reducing the spread of COVID-19, the library system will until further notice not allow people to just walk to aisles looking for something to read.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Curbside pickup will be available to the public during normal business hours and people can still use the library's online catalogue or contact the library directly to reserve a book and arrange a pickup time. And people can still use the library's computers on a first-come, first-serve basis, but the library will impose a one-hour time limit for computer use.

The Indianapolis Star reports that curbside pickup will be available to the public during normal library hours. People can use the library's online catalog or call a library directly to reserve a book and arrange a time to pick it up.

The new restrictions come at a time when Indiana has seen a significant increase in coronavirus cases in recent weeks.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 