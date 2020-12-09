Gone-olith: Mystery 10-foot pillar in Germany destroyed
Updated 12/9/2020 9:30 AM
BERLIN -- A mysterious 3-meter (10-foot) tall metal pillar that appeared on a field near the central German town of Sulzbach over the weekend has been reduced to scrap.
German news agency dpa reports that the pillar, one of many so-called monoliths that have appeared without explanation around the world in recent weeks, was destroyed by unknown persons late Tuesday.
It quoted a local official in Sulzbach saying Wednesday that the debris has already been taken to a junkyard to avoid endangering passers-by.
A large wooden sculpture of a more profane nature recently disappeared and was then swiftly replaced in Bavaria, causing mirth and a flurry of headlines worldwide.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.