UK investigates possible allergic reactions to COVID-19 shot

LONDON -- U.K. regulators have had two reports of possible allergic reactions from people who took part in the first day of Britain's mass coronavirus vaccination program against COVID-19.

Dr. June Raine, head of the U.K.'s medical regulatory agency, reported those reactions as she testified Wednesday to a Parliamentary committee. The U.K. began vaccinating elderly people and medical workers with a vaccine developed by American drugmaker Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech on Tuesday, the world's first rollout of the vaccine.

'We're looking at two case reports of allergic reactions,'' she said. 'We know from the very extensive clinical trials that this wasn't a feature.'

'But If we need to strengthen our advice, now that we have had this experience with the vulnerable populations, the groups who have been selected as a priority, we get that advice to the field immediately," she said.

Raine's comments came as part of a general discussion of how her agency will continue to monitor people who receive the Pfizer vaccine, which waas authorized for emergency use last week.