Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed
Updated 12/9/2020 11:00 AM
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mostly higher on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was up .028 cents at $5.73 a bushel; Dec. corn rose .03 cents at $4.19 a bushel; Mar. oats declined .246 cents at $3.2440 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans gained .10 cents at 11.5440 a bushel.
Beef was lower and pork was higher on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Dec. live cattle was off .0005 cent at $1.0770 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell .001 cent $1.3840 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was up .0008 cent at .6478 a pound.
