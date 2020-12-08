Former Maryland QB Scarbath, a star in the early 1950s, dies

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Jack Scarbath, a star quarterback for Maryland in the early 1950s and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, has died. He was 90.

Scarbath died Sunday night, according to the University of Maryland, where he also played lacrosse.

'On the field, Jack was a first-team All-American and a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy, but more importantly, off the field a great, great man who loved the Terps and represented us proudly," Maryland head football coach Michael Locksley said Tuesday.

In 1951, Scarbath led Maryland to a 28-13 upset of defending national champion Tennessee in the Sugar Bowl. One year later, he was a unanimous first-team All-America and finished second behind Billy Vessels of Oklahoma in voting for the Heisman Trophy.

Maryland went 24-4-1 with Scarbath running the offense. He was inducted in the College Football Hall of Fame in 1983.

'Jack Scarbath was one of the best players in Maryland history,' said Archie Manning, chairman of the National Football Foundation. 'He will definitely be remembered as an all-time great.'

Scarbath was selected with the third overall pick in the 1953 NFL draft by Washington. He played two seasons with the Redskins, then spent a season in the Canadian Football League before ending his pro career in 1956 with Pittsburgh.

He threw 18 touchdown passes in 29 NFL games, including 11 starts.

