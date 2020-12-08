No. 22 Ohio St. 90, Notre Dame 85
Updated 12/8/2020 9:47 PM
Halftime_Notre Dame 42-34. 3-Point Goals_Ohio St. 11-23 (Ahrens 4-6, Washington 3-5, Walker 2-4, Sotos 1-1, Sueing 1-2, Jallow 0-1, Liddell 0-2, Young 0-2), Notre Dame 11-24 (Hubb 5-9, Laszewski 2-3, Goodwin 2-5, Ryan 2-5, Sanders 0-2). Fouled Out_Durham. Rebounds_Ohio St. 29 (Liddell 12), Notre Dame 33 (Durham, Laszewski 9). Assists_Ohio St. 12 (Sueing, Washington 4), Notre Dame 15 (Hubb 6). Total Fouls_Ohio St. 17, Notre Dame 19.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.