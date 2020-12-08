Abu Dhabi investor and new owner of Israel's Beitar Jerusalem soccer club says its 'door is open' to Arab players
Updated 12/8/2020 8:26 AM
JERUSALEM -- Abu Dhabi investor and new owner of Israel's Beitar Jerusalem soccer club says its 'door is open' to Arab players.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.