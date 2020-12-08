Ethiopia says its security forces shot at and detained UN staffers trying to reach part of the embattled Tigray region.
Updated 12/8/2020 10:13 AM
NAIROBI, Kenya -- Ethiopia says its security forces shot at and detained UN staffers trying to reach part of the embattled Tigray region.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.