 

NFL suspends Tart, Williams for stepping on opponents

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Cincinnati Bengals strong safety Shawn Williams (36) is escorted off the field after he was disqualified following a fight during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

    Cincinnati Bengals strong safety Shawn Williams (36) is escorted off the field after he was disqualified following a fight during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 12/7/2020 7:37 PM

NEW YORK -- The NFL on Monday suspended Titans defensive end Teair Tart and Bengals strong safety Shawn Williams for unnecessarily stepping on opponents last weekend.

Both have until mid-week to appeal their suspensions.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Jon Runyan, the league's vice president of football operations, issued the one-game suspensions without pay for violations Sunday of the NFL's rules regarding unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct.


Tart's violation occurred with 8:25 remaining in the second quarter of Tennessee's game at Cleveland when he stepped on guard Wyatt Teller.


Williams' infraction took place in the final minute of the first half of Cincinnati's game at Miami on Sunday when he stepped on guard Solomon Kindley. Williams was ejected following an ensuing fight.

Tart will miss Tennessee's game against Jacksonville and Williams will miss the Bengals' game against Dallas next weekend.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 