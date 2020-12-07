Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed
Updated 12/7/2020 12:04 PM
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mixed on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. declined .162 cents at $5.60 a bushel; Dec. corn was off .024s cent at $4.1460 a bushel; Mar. oats was up .008 cent at $3.05 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans fell .096 cents at 11.5240 a bushel.
Beef was lower and pork was higher on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Dec. live cattle was off .0022 cent at $1.0818 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell .006 cent $1.3840 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was up .0062 cent at .6552 a pound.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.