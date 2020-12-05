 

Correction: Naval Academy-Historic Student story

  FILE - This undated photo provided by the U.S. Navy shows Midshipman 1st Class Sydney Barber, from Lake Forest, Ill. Barber has become the first Black woman selected for the U.S. Naval Academy's top student leadership position of brigade commander. She will assume her role next semester. (Petty Officer 2nd Class Nathan Burke/U.S. Navy via AP, File)

    FILE - This undated photo provided by the U.S. Navy shows Midshipman 1st Class Sydney Barber, from Lake Forest, Ill. Barber has become the first Black woman selected for the U.S. Naval Academy's top student leadership position of brigade commander. She will assume her role next semester. (Petty Officer 2nd Class Nathan Burke/U.S. Navy via AP, File) Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- In a story December 2, 2020, about the U.S. Naval Academy naming the school's first Black female brigade commander, The Associated Press reported erroneously that women were first allowed into all of the service academies in 1976. The U.S. Merchant Marine Academy admitted women two years earlier in 1974, while the other academies admitted women in 1976.

