Colts look to rebound from loss to Titans in visit to Texans

INDIANAPOLIS (7-4) at HOUSTON (4-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE - Colts by 3Â½

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Indianapolis 6-5, Houston 4-7

SERIES RECORD - Colts lead 28-9

LAST MEETING - Texans beat Colts 20-17, Nov. 21, 2019 in Houston

LAST WEEK - Colts lost to Titans 45-26; Texans beat Lions 41-25

AP PRO32 RANKING - Colts No. 9, Texans No. 19

COLTS OFFENSE - OVERALL (9), RUSH (22), PASS (11).

COLTS DEFENSE - OVERALL (9), RUSH (7), PASS (6).

TEXANS OFFENSE - OVERALL (18), RUSH (31), PASS (4).

TEXANS DEFENSE - OVERALL (22), RUSH (31), PASS (22).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES -- The Colts are coming off their most lopsided loss this season but have won four of their last six overall. ... Indy has not lost back-to-back games this season. ... Indianapolis has won five of the last seven in this series. ... The Colts are 12-6 all-time in Houston. ... They have scored 35 points on opening possessions, tied for seventh in the league. ... QB Philip Rivers is expected to make his 236th consecutive start, breaking a tie with Charles Woodson for ninth most overall starts in league history. Rivers also needs 18 attempts to become the seventh player in league history with 8,000, and 22 yards passing to become the fifth NFL player to post 15 3,000-yard seasons. ... Jacoby Brissett ran for two touchdowns last week, giving him three this season. He's tied for sixth among QB for rushing scores. ... Indy will be playing without punter Rigoberto Sanchez, who had surgery to remove a cancerous tumor Tuesday. ... The Texans have won two straight for the first time this season. ... Houston WR Will Fuller and CB Bradley Roby were both suspended for six games this week for violating the league's policy on performance enhancers. ... QB Deshaun Watson has thrown 15 TD passes with no interceptions in his last six games. He tied a season high with four TD passes last week. ... RB David Johnson could return this week after missing three games with a concussion. ... RB C.J. Prosise had a touchdown catch last week. ... WR Brandin Cooks had 85 yards receiving at Detroit and has a TD catch in five straight games against AFC South teams. ... WR Keke Coutee has 14 catches for 134 yards in two games against the Colts. ... DE J.J. Watt scored his sixth career touchdown on a 19-yard interception return on Thanksgiving. ... LB Whitney Mercilus had a sack and defended a pass last week. ... LB Tyrell Adams tied a franchise record with 17 tackles and forced two fumbles against the Lions. ... LB Zach Cunningham leads the NFL with 110 tackles. ... LB Nate Hall had a career-high two sacks and forced the first fumble of his career last week. ... S Justin Reid has a sack in two straight games. ... Fantasy tip: Colts WR T.Y. Hilton has had some big games in his career against the Texans, including a 199-yard receiving performance in 2018, and could be a good pickup with Roby out for the season.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL