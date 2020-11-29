The Latest: Giants, Bengals trade early touchdowns
Updated 11/29/2020 1:30 PM
The Latest on Week 12 in the NFL (all times EST):
1:25 p.m.
The Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants quickly traded touchdowns in the first quarter.
After New York's Wayne Gallman Jr. plunged in for a 1-yard TD on fourth-and-goal on the opening drive, Brandon Wilson fielded the kickoff in the end zone, found a seam up the middle and outraced the Giants for a 103-yard scoring return.
That tied the score at 7. It was Wilson's second career kickoff return for a touchdown and the longest play in Bengals history.
The Giants (3-7) can move into first place in the woeful NFC East with a victory, although Philadelphia (3-6-1) plays Monday night.
