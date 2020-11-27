FIFA world rankings
Posted11/27/2020 7:00 AM
ZURICH -- FIFA world rankings for November (previous position in parentheses):
1. Belgium (1).
2. France (2).
3. Brazil (3).
4. England (4).
5. Portugal (5).
6. Spain (6).
7. Argentina (8).
8. Uruguay (7).
9. Mexico (11).
10. Italy (12).
11. Croatia (9).
12. Denmark (13).
13. Germany (14).
14. Netherlands (15).
15. Colombia (10).
16. Switzerland (16).
17. Chile (17).
18. Wales (20).
19. Poland (18).
20. Senegal (21).
