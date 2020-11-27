Ohio St. coach Day tests positive for virus, will miss game
Updated 11/27/2020 3:58 PM
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State coach Ryan Day has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be with the Buckeyes when they play at Illinois on Saturday.
Ohio State said Friday it had an increased number of positive COVID-19 tests in the program this week, but the game against the Illini was still on.
Buckeyes veteran defensive line coach Larry Johnson will act as interim coach with Day unavailable.
