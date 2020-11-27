15,000 UK jobs in peril as retailer Arcadia weighs future

LONDON -- Another 15,000 retailing jobs in Britain are in peril after Arcadia Group, which owns chains like Topshop, said it is working on 'contingency options to secure the future of the group's brands.'

Amid mounting speculation that the sprawling retail empire of Philip Green is set to collapse into a form of bankruptcy protection, the group said the forced 'closure of our stores for sustained periods as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a material impact on trading across our businesses.'

Arcadia owns some of the country's best known fashion brands, which besides Topshop include Miss Selfridge and Dorothy Perkins.

The group said in a statement it has 'been working on a number of contingency options to secure the future of the group's brands.'

It stressed, however, that its brands 'continue to trade' and that its stores will be opening again in England as soon as coronavirus restrictions are lifted next week.

England is in the midst of a four-week lockdown that has forced the closure of all shops selling items deemed to be non-essential. The lockdown expires on Dec. 2 and shops will be allowed to reopen.