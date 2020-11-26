Injured Packers DL Montravius Adams likely out for season

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Green Bay Packers reserve defensive lineman Montravius Adams is expected to miss the rest of the season because of a toe injury.

The Packers placed Adams on injured reserve Wednesday, a move that requires him to sit out at least three games. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday he doesn't expect Adams to return this season.

'It doesn't bode well for 'Mon' being able to come back,' LaFleur said. 'Again, he's a guy that's battled through it, and I just think it's going to be one of those where we're probably going to have to shut him down.'

The injury had prevented Adams from playing Sunday in a 34-31 overtime loss at Indianapolis. Adams also missed the Packers' season-opening victory at Minnesota with a toe injury, and LaFleur said it's the same toe that's bothering the lineman now.

Adams, a 2017 third-round draft pick from Auburn, has played in eight games this season and has 11 tackles. Two of those tackles were behind the line of scrimmage.

'I thought 'Mon' did a lot of great things this year in just limited action, just his ability to endure and fight through and the effort that he gives every time he's out on the grass, I thought was exceptional,' LaFleur said. 'It's just unfortunate and (he's) somebody we'll miss.'

The Packers (7-3) host the Chicago Bears (5-5) on Sunday night.

___

