Golladay, Amendola out again for Lions; Swift questionable
Updated 11/25/2020 8:16 PM
DETROIT -- Lions receivers Kenny Golladay and Danny Amendola have been ruled out for Thursday's game against Houston.
Golladay and Amendola missed last weekend's loss at Carolina with hip injuries. Running back D'Andre Swift also missed that game because of a concussion. He's questionable for Thursday.
Rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah (shoulder) is also out for the Lions, along with defensive end Austin Bryant (thigh), cornerback Mike Ford (concussion) and defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (groin).
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.