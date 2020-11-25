Modest gain of 1.3% in October for manufactured goods
Updated 11/25/2020 9:05 AM
WASHINGTON -- Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods showed a modest gain in October with a key category that tracks business investment also showing weakness.
Orders for durable goods, items expected to last at least three years, edged up a slight 1.3% in October after a 2.1% gain in September, the Commerce Department said Thursday.
A category that tracks business investment plans rose a slight 0.7% in October after a 1.9% gain in September.
Economists are concerned that U.S. factories are still facing significant headwinds including a sharp rise in recent weeks in coronavirus cases that could cause demand to suffer in coming months.
