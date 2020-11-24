Cowboys cancel practice over medical issue involving staff

FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys canceled practice Tuesday over what the club said was a noncoronavirus medical emergency involving a staff member.

The Cowboys said they will provide details at an "appropriate time.' Coach Mike McCarthy's daily meeting with reporters was canceled, as were interviews with players.

Dallas is scheduled to play Washington on Thanksgiving. The Cowboys are coming off a win at Minnesota that gave them a chance to play for first place in the NFC East despite a 3-7 record. Washington also is 3-7.

