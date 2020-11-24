 

Cowboys cancel practice over medical issue involving staff

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/24/2020 10:36 AM

FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys canceled practice Tuesday over what the club said was a noncoronavirus medical emergency involving a staff member.

The Cowboys said they will provide details at an "appropriate time.' Coach Mike McCarthy's daily meeting with reporters was canceled, as were interviews with players.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Dallas is scheduled to play Washington on Thanksgiving. The Cowboys are coming off a win at Minnesota that gave them a chance to play for first place in the NFC East despite a 3-7 record. Washington also is 3-7.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 