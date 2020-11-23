 

Reggaeton star Bad Bunny tests positive for coronavirus

  • In this screen shot provided by ABC on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, Bad Bunny accepts the award for favorite latin album for 'YHLQMDLG' at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (ABC via AP)

    In this screen shot provided by ABC on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, Bad Bunny accepts the award for favorite latin album for 'YHLQMDLG' at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (ABC via AP) Associated Press

  • In this screen shot provided by ABC on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, Bad Bunny presents the award for favorite latin female artist at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (ABC via AP)

    In this screen shot provided by ABC on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, Bad Bunny presents the award for favorite latin female artist at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (ABC via AP) Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/23/2020 10:54 AM

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny has tested positive for the new coronavirus, his representative said Monday.

The announcement came a day after the musician won favorite male Latin artist and favorite Latin album for "YHLQMDLG' at the American Music Awards.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito MartÃ­nez Ocasio, was scheduled to sing his hit, 'DÃ¡kiti,' with Jhay Cortez at the event but canceled without explanation, leaving many fans disappointed. The singer, however, presented the award for favorite Latin female artist remotely.

Publicist Sujeylee SolÃ¡ told The Associated Press that Bad Bunny wasn't showing any major symptoms as of Monday. She did not provide further details, saying only that the musician was not granting any interviews.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 