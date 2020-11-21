Bryant, Hand now out for Lions against Panthers
Updated 11/21/2020 4:35 PM
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions have downgraded defensive linemen Austin Bryant and Da'Shawn Hand, ruling out both for Sunday's game at Carolina.
Bryant has a thigh injury and Hand has a groin injury.
Detroit also elevated defensive tackle Frank Herron and wide receiver Mohamed Sanu from the practice squad to the active/inactive list.
There's a lengthy list of players on both teams with injury concerns heading into this game. Running back Christian McCaffrey is out for the Panthers, and each team's quarterback - Detroit's Matthew Stafford and Carolina's Teddy Bridgewater - is questionable.
