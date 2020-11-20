Illinois 17-year-old accused of killing two people during Wisconsin protest posts $2 million bail
Updated 11/20/2020 3:56 PM
KENOSHA, Wis. -- Illinois 17-year-old accused of killing two people during Wisconsin protest posts $2 million bail.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.