Grains higher and livestock mixed

Wheat for Dec. rose 1.50 cents at 5.9325 a bushel; Dec. corn was up .75 cent at 4.2325 a bushel, Dec. oats was up .50 cent at $2.9775 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans gained 3.50 cents at $11.81 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was off .15 cents at $1.0810 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle fell .95 cent at $1.3460 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs was up .42 cent at $.6412 a pound.