 

Guardiola signs 2-year contract extension at Man City

Updated 11/19/2020 7:37 AM

MANCHESTER, England -- Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has signed a two-year contract extension, the English club said Thursday.

The new deal runs through the end of the 2022-23 season.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Guardiola is in his fifth season at City, longer than he stayed at Barcelona (four) and Bayern Munich (three).

'Pep's contract extension is the natural next step in a journey which has evolved over many years," City chairman Khaldoon Mubarak said. 'It is a product of the mutual trust and respect that exists between him and the entire club.'

