 

Seahawks stadium gets new name: Lumen Field

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/19/2020 5:07 PM

SEATTLE -- The home stadium for the Seattle Seahawks and Seattle Sounders has been renamed Lumen Field.

The Seahawks made the announcement Thursday ahead of their game against the Arizona Cardinals. The stadium was previously named CenturyLink Field but the company rebranded as Lumen Technologies earlier this year.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The naming is still subject to approval by the Washington State Public Stadium Authority, which was expected to happen later Thursday. In-stadium signage is being changed with the hope that rebranding of the facility is completed prior to the start of the 2021 NFL season.

The stadium opened in 2002 as Seahawks Stadium and the current naming rights agreement began in 2004 when the stadium became Qwest Field.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 