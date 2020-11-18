 

All NFL teams to enter intensive COVID-19 protocol Saturday

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By ROB MAADDI
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/18/2020 3:46 PM

The NFL is placing all teams in intensive protocol starting Saturday to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 as the number of cases rises around the country.

Use of masks will be mandatory at all times at team facilities, including during practice and in weight rooms. Meetings must be held either virtually or in the largest indoor space with approval by the league. Meals have to be made available for grab-and-go to avoid players and staff congregating in cafeterias. Time spent in the locker room also has to be limited.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Clubs operating under the intensive protocols have reduced close contacts by more than 50% since the fifth week of the regular season, according to a memo obtained by The Associated Press that was sent from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to teams on Wednesday.

