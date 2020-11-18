Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Updated 11/18/2020 3:28 PM
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose 39 cents to $41.82 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for January delivery rose 59 cents to $44.34 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 1 cent to $1.16 a gallon. December heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.26 a gallon. December natural gas rose 2 cents to $2.71 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $11.20 to $1,873.90 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 20 cents to $24.45 an ounce and December copper was unchanged at $3.20 a pound.
The dollar fell to 103.84 Japanese yen from 104.21 yen. The euro rose to $1.1865 from $1.1864.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.