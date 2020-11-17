 

Police fatally shoot man after standoff in SE Indiana

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/17/2020 10:13 AM

BATESVILLE, Ind. -- Police in southeastern Indiana have shot and killed a man who fired gunshots at them during a nearly four-hour standoff, state police said.

The shooting occurred about 11:30 a.m. Monday at a home in Batesville, 60 miles (96 kilometers) southeast of Indianapolis.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Batesville Police went to the home about 8 a.m. on a call of a disturbance there, and officers evacuated an adult female and three children from the home.

While an officer stood outside a garage door attempting to make contact with the man inside, a shot was fired by the suspect toward the officer, who received minor injuries when struck by debris caused by the shot.

Shortly after 11:00 AM, additional shots were fired by the suspect from inside the home, and when he left the garage with a handgun, officers opened fire on him, striking him, police said.

The man later died at a hospital, police said.

His name was not immediately released.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 