Puerto Rico policeman accused of theft while in uniform

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- A police officer has been charged with stealing more than $1,300 worth of goods from Home Depot while wearing his uniform, authorities said Tuesday.

The officer was identified as 46-year-old Fernando LeÃ³n BerdecÃ­a. It was not immediately known if he had an attorney.

Puerto Rico Police Chief Henry Escalera said LeÃ³n has been temporarily suspended from the department.

Officials said the alleged incident occurred Monday evening.