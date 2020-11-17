Puerto Rico policeman accused of theft while in uniform
Updated 11/17/2020 1:27 PM
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- A police officer has been charged with stealing more than $1,300 worth of goods from Home Depot while wearing his uniform, authorities said Tuesday.
The officer was identified as 46-year-old Fernando LeÃ³n BerdecÃa. It was not immediately known if he had an attorney.
Puerto Rico Police Chief Henry Escalera said LeÃ³n has been temporarily suspended from the department.
Officials said the alleged incident occurred Monday evening.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.