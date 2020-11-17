 

Puerto Rico policeman accused of theft while in uniform

 
Associated Press
 
 
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- A police officer has been charged with stealing more than $1,300 worth of goods from Home Depot while wearing his uniform, authorities said Tuesday.

The officer was identified as 46-year-old Fernando LeÃ³n BerdecÃ­a. It was not immediately known if he had an attorney.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Puerto Rico Police Chief Henry Escalera said LeÃ³n has been temporarily suspended from the department.

Officials said the alleged incident occurred Monday evening.

