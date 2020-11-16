Correction: T25-College Football Poll story
Updated 11/16/2020 11:26 AM
In a story November 15, 2020, about AP Top 25 college football poll, The Associated Press erroneously reported that No. 9 Indiana would be playing in the program's first top-10 matchup Saturday against No. 3 Ohio State. It is the first regular-season top-10 matchup for Indiana. The Hoosiers were ranked No. 4 when they played No. 1 Southern California in the 1968 Rose Bowl.
