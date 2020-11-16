 

Correction: T25-College Football Poll story

  • Tulsa celebrates after linebacker Zaven Collins (23) made a winning interception against SMU during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Tulsa, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.

    Tulsa celebrates after linebacker Zaven Collins (23) made a winning interception against SMU during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Tulsa, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Associated Press

  • Indiana running back Stevie Scott III rushes during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich.

    Indiana running back Stevie Scott III rushes during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/16/2020 11:26 AM

In a story November 15, 2020, about AP Top 25 college football poll, The Associated Press erroneously reported that No. 9 Indiana would be playing in the program's first top-10 matchup Saturday against No. 3 Ohio State. It is the first regular-season top-10 matchup for Indiana. The Hoosiers were ranked No. 4 when they played No. 1 Southern California in the 1968 Rose Bowl.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 