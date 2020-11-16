AP source: Pistons trading Brown to Nets for Musa and pick

 

    New York Knicks guard Elfrid Payton (6) defends Detroit Pistons guard Bruce Brown (6) as Brown shoots during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York, Sunday, March 8, 2020. The Knicks defeated the Pistons 96-84. Associated Press

    Brooklyn Nets' Dzanan Musa drive to the basket against the Orlando Magic during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via AP) Associated Press

 
By NOAH TRISTER
The Detroit Pistons agreed to trade Bruce Brown to the Brooklyn Nets for Dzanan Musa and a 2021 second-round draft pick, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because no announcement had been made. Trades could not become official until after the league's transaction moratorium ended at noon Eastern on Monday.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The 6-foot-4 Brown, drafted in the second round in 2018, averaged 8.9 points per game this past season for Detroit. The 6-foot-9 Musa was a first-round pick in 2018. He averaged 4.8 points in 40 games last season.

This is Detroit's first offseason under new general manager Troy Weaver, who was hired this year.

ESPN first reported the deal.

