Ole Miss at Texas A&M postponed as virus roils schedules

Mississippi running back Jerrion Ealy (9) is tackled by South Carolina defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare (52) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Associated Press

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) takes a snap during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Texas A&M won 48-3. Associated Press

No. 5 Texas A&M will not play for a second straight week after its Saturday home game with Mississippi was postponed because of lingering issues with COVID-19 within the Aggies' program.

The Southeastern Conference announced Monday its eighth postponement of the season and said the game between the Ole Miss and Texas A&M could be made up Dec. 19, the day of the league championship game.

The SEC had four games called off last week, including Texas A&M at Tennessee, which has been rescheduled for Dec. 12.

Three FBS games scheduled for this week have already been postponed or canceled. Last week, 15 games were called off because of COVID-19, the most yet this season.

As the college football season lurches toward a finish, the NCAA is making plans it hopes will save March Madness. The association said Monday it wants to move the entire Division I men's basketball tournament to one geographic location and is in talks with Indianapolis to be the host city.

