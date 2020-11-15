US-Pres-Sum,100

Trump 72,936,343 - 47 percent



Has won 25 states with 232 ev.

Leads in 0 states with 0 ev.

Others 2,631,193 - 2 percent



Has won 0 states with 0 ev.

Leads in 0 states with 0 ev.

Needed to win: 270 of the 538 electoral votes (ev) from

the 50 states and the District of Columbia.