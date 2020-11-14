 

Bills' Norman ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By JOHN WAWROW
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/14/2020 2:54 PM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be one of four players and one assistant coach not traveling with the team for its game at the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

The AFC East-leading Bills announced Saturday the NFL had told them about Norman's positive test.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The team also ruled out tight end Tyler Kroft, cornerback Levi Wallace and safety Dean Marlowe by placing them on the reserve-COVID-19 list. The three were deemed to have been in close contact with Norman.

Defensive assistant coach Leonard Johnson also will not travel with the team.

The developments deplete Buffalo's secondary at the starting spot opposite Tre'Davious White.

Norman was in position to return after missing three straight games with a left hamstring injury. Wallace started the past two games opposite White after missing three with an ankle injury.

Buffalo bolstered its roster by elevating cornerbacks Daryl Worley and Dane Jackson, safety Josh Thomas, linebacker Darron Lee and receiver Jake Kumerow from its practice squad.

The Bills (7-2) get a break in the schedule by entering their bye week off after playing Arizona.

