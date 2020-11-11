Thunder promote assistant Daigneault to head coach

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Oklahoma City Thunder have promoted assistant Mark Daigneault to head coach.

The Thunder made the announcement in a news release on Thursday. Daigneault will replace the departed Billy Donovan, who now is coaching the Chicago Bulls.

Daigneault coached the Thunder's G League team for five years. He had a .572 winning percentage, won three division titles and made four playoff appearances.

'We are thrilled to have Mark assume the role of head coach of the Oklahoma City Thunder,' Thunder general manager Sam Presti said in a statement. 'He has been a selfless and effective leader within our organization since his arrival.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports