 

Thunder promote assistant Daigneault to head coach

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By CLIFF BRUNT
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/11/2020 10:55 AM

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Oklahoma City Thunder have promoted assistant Mark Daigneault to head coach.

The Thunder made the announcement in a news release on Thursday. Daigneault will replace the departed Billy Donovan, who now is coaching the Chicago Bulls.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Daigneault coached the Thunder's G League team for five years. He had a .572 winning percentage, won three division titles and made four playoff appearances.

'We are thrilled to have Mark assume the role of head coach of the Oklahoma City Thunder,' Thunder general manager Sam Presti said in a statement. 'He has been a selfless and effective leader within our organization since his arrival.

