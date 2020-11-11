 

Georgia-Missouri becomes 4th SEC game postponed this week

  • Georgia defensive back Eric Stokes (27) returns an interception for a touchdown during the second quarter of a NCAA college football, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

    Georgia defensive back Eric Stokes (27) returns an interception for a touchdown during the second quarter of a NCAA college football, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Associated Press

 
By RALPH D. RUSSO
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/11/2020 11:21 AM

No. 12 Georgia at Missouri is now the fourth Southeastern Conference game scheduled for Saturday to be postponed because of COVID-19.

The conference announced Wednesday the game cannot be played because of positive COVID-19 tests and individuals in quarantine after contact tracing within the Missouri program.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Earlier this week, No. 24 Auburn at Mississippi State; No. 1 Alabama at LSU; and No. 5 Texas A&M at Tennessee were all forced to reschedule. Georgia and Missouri share no open dates the rest of the way, but could be made up on Dec. 19, which is the day of the SEC title game.

The conference has said it is considering using Dec. 19 as a make up date for teams that are not involved in the league championship game, but that has not been finalized.

Six games across major college football have been postponed so far this week. Memphis at Navy out of the American Athletic Conference and Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas State in the Sun Belt were also postponed Tuesday.

Overall, 54 games involving FBS teams have been canceled or postponed since Aug. 26.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 