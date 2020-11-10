 

Roma appeal against 3-0 default defeat to Verona rejected

  • Roma's Henrikh Mkhitaryan, right, celebrates after scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Genoa and Roma, at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (Tano Pecorao/LaPresse via AP)

    Roma's Henrikh Mkhitaryan, right, celebrates after scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Genoa and Roma, at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (Tano Pecorao/LaPresse via AP) Associated Press

 
Updated 11/10/2020 11:56 AM

ROME -- Roma's appeal against a default loss to Hellas Verona was rejected Tuesday by an Italian soccer federation court.

The match - the league opener for both teams - ended in a 0-0 draw on Sept. 19 but Roma was issued a 3-0 loss by Serie A's disciplinary judge three days later for using an ineligible player.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Midfielder Amadou Diawara started the match but was not listed on Roma's 25-man team list. Diawara, who turned 23 in July, was no longer eligible for Roma's under-22 team like last season.

The FIGC court of appeal ruled Roma's appeal was 'unfounded' and confirmed Verona's 3-0 victory.

Roma is currently fourth in Serie A, three points behind leader AC Milan.

The court also heard Napoli's appeal against its 3-0 loss and one-point penalty for not showing up for its Serie A match at Juventus because of coronavirus cases. The outcome of that appeal is expected later this week.

