Vatican finds bishops, cardinals, popes downplayed or dismissed sex abuse by ex-prelate McCarrick but spares Francis
Updated 11/10/2020 8:00 AM
VATICAN CITY -- Vatican finds bishops, cardinals, popes downplayed or dismissed sex abuse by ex-prelate McCarrick but spares Francis.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.