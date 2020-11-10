DC-Pres-Sum

 

By Associated Press
129 of 143 precincts - 90 percent


x-Joe Biden, Dem 268,625 - 93 percent

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Donald Trump, GOP (i) 15,075 - 5 percent

Jo Jorgensen, Lib 1,532 - 1 percent

Howie Hawkins, DCG 1,351 - 0 percent

Gloria La Riva, Ind 655 - 0 percent

Brock Pierce, Ind 538 - 0 percent


