 

No. 5 Texas A&M pauses after 2 positive virus tests

    Texas A&M's Ryan McCollum (77) and Ainias Smith (0) celebrate a touchdown during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Texas A&M won 48-3. Associated Press

    Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) takes a snap during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Texas A&M won 48-3. Associated Press

 
By KRISTIE RIEKEN
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/9/2020 2:46 PM

No. 5 Texas A&M paused in-person activities on Monday after a player and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from a win at South Carolina.

Coach Jimbo Fisher said the Aggies (5-1) would not do anything on campus Monday and would instead conduct all work through Zoom sessions. He said the team was undergoing additional testing and contact tracing on Monday to see if the coronavirus had spread.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

'We're trying to prevent that," he said. 'We're doing everything from a safety issue with our players and our staff to keep them as safe as possible."

Fisher said he hoped his team could return to campus on Tuesday. He was also confident on Monday that his team would be able to play on Saturday at Tennessee (2-4), but said he wouldn't know for sure until they had completed testing and contact tracing.

