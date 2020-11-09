 

49ers put Kendrick Bourne back on COVID-19 list

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
Associated Press
Updated 11/9/2020 5:31 PM

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers have placed receiver Kendrick Bourne back on the COVID-19 list three days after removing him.

Bourne tested positive for the coronavirus last week and was forced to miss Thursday's game against Green Bay along with three teammates who were deemed 'high-risk' contacts.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Bourne then was removed from the list Friday following two straight negative tests but now is back on it.

The Niners also on Monday opened the 21-day practice window for cornerback Richard Sherman. Sherman has been sidelined since injuring his calf in Week 1.

San Francisco also promoted safety Johnathan Cyprien and receiver River Cracraft from the practice squad to the active roster and signed receiver Chris Finke back to the practice squad after releasing him last week.

